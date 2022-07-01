GFT Technologies (ETR:GFT) Shares Down 0.5%

GFT Technologies SE (ETR:GFT – Get Rating) shares traded down 0.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as €36.85 ($39.20) and last traded at €37.85 ($40.27). 56,873 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the average session volume of 133,979 shares. The stock had previously closed at €38.05 ($40.48).

Separately, Berenberg Bank set a €48.00 ($51.06) price objective on GFT Technologies in a research note on Friday, June 10th.

Get GFT Technologies alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.61, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €39.71 and a 200 day moving average price of €41.33. The company has a market cap of $996.44 million and a P/E ratio of 29.27.

GFT Technologies SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital transformation services. The company operates in two segments, Americas, UK & APAC; and Continental Europe. It offers consulting on the development and realization of IT strategies, development of bespoke IT solutions, implementation of sector-specific software, and maintenance and development of business-critical IT solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for GFT Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GFT Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.