Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) Announces Dividend of $0.33

Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, July 1st, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 12th will be given a dividend of 0.33 per share by the bank on Thursday, July 21st. This represents a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 11th. This is an increase from Glacier Bancorp’s previous dividend of $0.10.

Glacier Bancorp has raised its dividend payment by an average of 2,574.3% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 11 consecutive years.

Glacier Bancorp stock opened at $47.42 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a PE ratio of 17.76 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $46.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Glacier Bancorp has a 12 month low of $44.43 and a 12 month high of $60.69.

Glacier Bancorp ( NASDAQ:GBCI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $219.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.66 million. Glacier Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 32.03%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Glacier Bancorp will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on GBCI shares. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $54.00 to $53.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. StockNews.com cut Glacier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 28th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,944,370 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $550,283,000 after purchasing an additional 96,588 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 7.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,807,832 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $241,738,000 after purchasing an additional 346,492 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 0.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,214,075 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $111,328,000 after purchasing an additional 18,945 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 3.7% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 920,368 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,277,000 after purchasing an additional 32,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 19.3% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 896,974 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,100,000 after purchasing an additional 145,421 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.64% of the company’s stock.

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing deposit and interest bearing deposit accounts, such as negotiable order of withdrawal and demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, fixed rate certificates of deposit, negotiated-rate jumbo certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

