Glencore (LON:GLEN) PT Set at GBX 550 by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 550 ($6.75) target price on Glencore (LON:GLEN – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on GLEN. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 745 ($9.14) price objective on Glencore in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Glencore from GBX 650 ($7.97) to GBX 630 ($7.73) and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a GBX 580 ($7.12) target price on Glencore in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 650 ($7.97) target price on Glencore in a report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a GBX 740 ($9.08) target price on Glencore in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 603.33 ($7.40).

Shares of Glencore stock opened at GBX 445.10 ($5.46) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.11. The firm has a market cap of £58.50 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.69. Glencore has a fifty-two week low of GBX 290.96 ($3.57) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 548.30 ($6.73). The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 488.62 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 456.49.

Glencore plc produces, refines, processes, stores, transports, and markets metals and minerals, and energy products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. It operates through two segments, Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company produces and markets copper, cobalt, nickel, zinc, lead, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, alumina, aluminum, tin, and iron ore.

