GLG Life Tech (OTCMKTS:GLGLF) Shares Up 87.4%

GLG Life Tech Co. (OTCMKTS:GLGLF – Get Rating) shares shot up 87.4% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.12 and last traded at $0.12. 1,300 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 9,326 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.06.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.45 million, a PE ratio of -0.23 and a beta of 1.32.

GLG Life Tech (OTCMKTS:GLGLF – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.38 million for the quarter.

GLG Life Tech Corporation engages in the research, development, growing, refining, and production of natural sweeteners extracted from the stevia plant and monk fruit worldwide. The company also offers P-Pro Plus, a pea protein product; and natural ingredients. It serves the food and beverage industry.

