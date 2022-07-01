GLG Life Tech (OTCMKTS:GLGLF) Shares Up 87.4%

Posted by on Jul 1st, 2022

GLG Life Tech Co. (OTCMKTS:GLGLFGet Rating) shares shot up 87.4% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.12 and last traded at $0.12. 1,300 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 9,326 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.06.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.45 million, a PE ratio of -0.23 and a beta of 1.32.

GLG Life Tech (OTCMKTS:GLGLFGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.38 million for the quarter.

About GLG Life Tech (OTCMKTS:GLGLF)

GLG Life Tech Corporation engages in the research, development, growing, refining, and production of natural sweeteners extracted from the stevia plant and monk fruit worldwide. The company also offers P-Pro Plus, a pea protein product; and natural ingredients. It serves the food and beverage industry.

