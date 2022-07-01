Global Daily Fantasy Sports Inc. (DFS.V) (CVE:DFS) Shares Down 9.5%

Global Daily Fantasy Sports Inc. (DFS.V) (CVE:DFS – Get Rating) was down 9.5% on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.29 and last traded at C$0.29. Approximately 132,200 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 489,596 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.32.
The firm has a market cap of C$50.20 million and a PE ratio of -10.18. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.28.
About Global Daily Fantasy Sports Inc. (DFS.V) (CVE:DFS)
