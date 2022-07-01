Global X Millennials Consumer ETF (NASDAQ:MILN) Short Interest Update

Global X Millennials Consumer ETF (NASDAQ:MILN – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, an increase of 122.7% from the May 31st total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:MILN traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $26.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 302 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,513. Global X Millennials Consumer ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.48 and a fifty-two week high of $45.98. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.52.

Get Global X Millennials Consumer ETF alerts:

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Millennials Consumer ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Global X Millennials Consumer ETF in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Global X Millennials Consumer ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $96,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in Global X Millennials Consumer ETF in the third quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, NTV Asset Management LLC increased its position in Global X Millennials Consumer ETF by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 6,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the period.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Millennials Consumer ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Millennials Consumer ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.