GO Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:GOAC) Short Interest Update

GO Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:GOAC – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,800 shares, a drop of 45.5% from the May 31st total of 19,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 130,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of GOAC stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.97. 1,430 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 129,281. GO Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.70 and a fifty-two week high of $9.98. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.90.

Get GO Acquisition alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOAC. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. acquired a new position in GO Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $1,724,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its holdings in GO Acquisition by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 24,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 2,467 shares during the period. Aequim Alternative Investments LP bought a new stake in GO Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $984,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC lifted its stake in GO Acquisition by 40.6% in the fourth quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 33,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 9,771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oribel Capital Management LP lifted its stake in GO Acquisition by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. Oribel Capital Management LP now owns 566,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,571,000 after buying an additional 102,341 shares during the last quarter. 96.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GO Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company focuses on travel-related and travel-adjacent businesses. GO Acquisition Corp.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for GO Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GO Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.