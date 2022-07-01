Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM) Shares Purchased by Destiny Wealth Partners LLC

Destiny Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM – Get Rating) by 24.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 161,754 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,599 shares during the quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $5,480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $138,000. JGP Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Dopkins Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $263,000. Fragasso Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 138,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,122,000 after purchasing an additional 10,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 47.6% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $992,000 after purchasing an additional 8,648 shares during the last quarter.

GEM opened at $29.75 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.97 and a 200-day moving average of $33.89. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $29.64 and a 1-year high of $40.98.

