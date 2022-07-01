Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund (NYSE:GER) Short Interest Up 161.4% in June

Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund (NYSE:GER – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,500 shares, an increase of 161.4% from the May 31st total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 72,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
GER stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.27. The company had a trading volume of 1,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,666. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.78. Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund has a fifty-two week low of $9.58 and a fifty-two week high of $13.67.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 24th were issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 23rd. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.21%.
About Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund (Get Rating)
Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Goldman Sachs Asset Management, L.P. The fund invests in public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector. The fund primarily invests in growth stocks of Master Limited Partnerships and related energy companies across all market capitalizations, with a focus on midstream MLP investments.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund (GER)
- Accolade Moves Higher But Growth Is Slowing
- ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (ZIM): Don’t Miss This Dividend
- RH Gives Good Reason To Get Defensive
- Why Rio Tinto Group (RIO) Is An Undervalued Opportunity
- Guidewire Software Stock is Set to Rebound
Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.