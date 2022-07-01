Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund (NYSE:GER) Short Interest Up 161.4% in June

Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund (NYSE:GER – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,500 shares, an increase of 161.4% from the May 31st total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 72,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

GER stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.27. The company had a trading volume of 1,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,666. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.78. Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund has a fifty-two week low of $9.58 and a fifty-two week high of $13.67.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 24th were issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 23rd. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.21%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GER. Cornerstone Advisors LLC grew its position in Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 360,203 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,351,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. Hightower 6M Holding LLC purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $276,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. Western Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund by 91.0% during the 1st quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 240,023 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,900,000 after acquiring an additional 114,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 254,194 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,070,000 after acquiring an additional 28,813 shares in the last quarter.

About Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund

Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Goldman Sachs Asset Management, L.P. The fund invests in public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector. The fund primarily invests in growth stocks of Master Limited Partnerships and related energy companies across all market capitalizations, with a focus on midstream MLP investments.

