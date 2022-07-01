Goodwin Daniel L Buys New Holdings in BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC)

Goodwin Daniel L bought a new stake in BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 12,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $179,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock TCP Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Eagle Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $178,000. MQS Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $189,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,094 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 2,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $222,000. 24.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TCPC traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.57. 2,114 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 250,645. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 23.74 and a quick ratio of 23.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $726.13 million, a PE ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.57. BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. has a 52-week low of $11.76 and a 52-week high of $14.52.

BlackRock TCP Capital ( NASDAQ:TCPC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The investment management company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. BlackRock TCP Capital had a return on equity of 8.98% and a net margin of 66.68%. The firm had revenue of $42.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.55 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 15th. BlackRock TCP Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.50%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BlackRock TCP Capital in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in direct equity and debt investments in middle-market, debt securities, senior secured loans, junior loans, originated loans, mezzanine, senior debt instruments, bonds, and secondary-market investments. It typically invests in communication services, public relations services, television, wireless telecommunication services, apparel, textile mills, restaurants, retailing, energy, oil and gas extraction, Patent owners and Lessors, Federal and Federally- Sponsored Credit agencies, insurance, hospital and healthcare centers, Biotechnology, engineering services, heavy electrical equipment, tax accounting, scientific and related consulting services, charter freight air transportation, Information technology consulting, application hosting services, software diagram and design, computer aided design, communication equipment, electronics manufacturing equipment, computer components, chemicals.

