Goodwin Daniel L Has $254,000 Stock Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Goodwin Daniel L increased its stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,100 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the quarter. Goodwin Daniel L’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Seelaus Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $355,000. Stolper Co increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Stolper Co now owns 86,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,111,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, First American Trust FSB increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 241,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,316,000 after acquiring an additional 6,028 shares in the last quarter. 68.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on KO. DZ Bank downgraded Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Cowen upped their price target on Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Coca-Cola presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.05.

In other news, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 153,466 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.03, for a total value of $9,979,893.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 136,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,877,440.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, COO Brian John Smith sold 35,800 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.04, for a total value of $2,400,032.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 116,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,787,902.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 412,161 shares of company stock valued at $26,786,278. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

KO traded up $0.70 on Friday, hitting $63.61. 250,830 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,060,666. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.18. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12 month low of $52.28 and a 12 month high of $67.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $275.75 billion, a PE ratio of 26.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.58.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.06. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.84% and a net margin of 25.69%. The business had revenue of $10.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.83 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. Coca-Cola’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.95%.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

