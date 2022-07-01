Goodwin Daniel L Has $988,000 Stock Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Goodwin Daniel L grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,890 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Goodwin Daniel L’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $988,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 388.2% during the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 166 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. 75.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Lowe’s Companies stock traded up $0.66 on Friday, hitting $175.33. The company had a trading volume of 32,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,158,505. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $189.49 and a 200-day moving average of $215.44. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $170.12 and a 1 year high of $263.31.

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $23.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.72 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 251.50% and a net margin of 8.85%. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.21 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. This is an increase from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 19th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.08%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on LOW shares. UBS Group cut their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. DA Davidson cut their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $292.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. MKM Partners started coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Lowe’s Companies to $246.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price target on Lowe’s Companies to $240.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $240.16.

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

