Goodwin Daniel L Reduces Position in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR)

Goodwin Daniel L cut its position in shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,300 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Goodwin Daniel L’s holdings in CyberArk Software were worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CyberArk Software in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in CyberArk Software in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in CyberArk Software in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in CyberArk Software in the 4th quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in CyberArk Software by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 430 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. 89.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CyberArk Software alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CYBR shares. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $195.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $200.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $205.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Summit Insights reduced their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $225.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $170.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.00.

CyberArk Software stock traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $128.37. 2,385 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 441,166. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 3.07. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $100.35 and a fifty-two week high of $201.68. The company has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.92 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $136.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $150.12.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The technology company reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.88). CyberArk Software had a negative net margin of 20.58% and a negative return on equity of 12.64%. The business had revenue of $127.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.28) EPS. CyberArk Software’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

CyberArk Software Profile (Get Rating)

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CyberArk Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyberArk Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.