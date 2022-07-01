Goodwin Daniel L Sells 700 Shares of Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC)

Goodwin Daniel L lessened its stake in Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC – Get Rating) by 18.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,100 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Goodwin Daniel L’s holdings in Science Applications International were worth $286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SAIC. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Science Applications International by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 73,328 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,274,000 after purchasing an additional 6,533 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Science Applications International by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,607 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Science Applications International by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,986 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in Science Applications International in the 4th quarter worth $256,000. Finally, Pure Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Science Applications International by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,492 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the period. 78.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE SAIC traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $92.65. 845 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 402,886. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.46. Science Applications International Co. has a one year low of $78.10 and a one year high of $95.98. The company has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.89 and a beta of 0.79.

Science Applications International ( NYSE:SAIC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.10. Science Applications International had a net margin of 3.58% and a return on equity of 25.28%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.94 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Science Applications International Co. will post 7.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.62%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Science Applications International from $101.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Science Applications International from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Science Applications International from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Science Applications International from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Truist Financial downgraded shares of Science Applications International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.86.

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include engineering; technology integration; IT modernization; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as cloud migration, managed services, infrastructure modernization, and enterprise IT-as-a-service solutions.

