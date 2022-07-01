Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) Shares Sold by Reinhart Partners Inc.

Reinhart Partners Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Rating) by 14.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 462,427 shares of the company’s stock after selling 76,527 shares during the quarter. Grand Canyon Education makes up 2.4% of Reinhart Partners Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Reinhart Partners Inc.’s holdings in Grand Canyon Education were worth $48,636,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 2,971,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,547,000 after purchasing an additional 186,588 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Grand Canyon Education in the 1st quarter valued at $216,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Grand Canyon Education by 137.1% in the 1st quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 15,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,539,000 after acquiring an additional 9,162 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Grand Canyon Education by 95.6% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 61,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,012,000 after acquiring an additional 30,267 shares during the period. Finally, Auxier Asset Management raised its stake in Grand Canyon Education by 46.1% in the 4th quarter. Auxier Asset Management now owns 12,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after acquiring an additional 3,905 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.04% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Lori Browning sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.37, for a total value of $90,370.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,388,896.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LOPE opened at $94.19 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $91.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.81. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a one year low of $70.00 and a one year high of $102.04. The firm has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.51.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.02. Grand Canyon Education had a return on equity of 20.81% and a net margin of 26.59%. The firm had revenue of $244.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.72 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Grand Canyon Education, Inc. will post 5.82 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Grand Canyon Education from $95.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com cut Grand Canyon Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Barrington Research increased their price target on Grand Canyon Education from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Grand Canyon Education from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th.

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. The company's technology services include learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services comprises program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support include admission, financial aid, and field experience and other counseling services.

