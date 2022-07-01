Grin Hits Market Cap of $6.91 Million (GRIN)

Grin (GRIN) traded 4.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 1st. One Grin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0703 or 0.00000362 BTC on major exchanges. Grin has a total market cap of $6.91 million and $49,783.00 worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Grin has traded up 1.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,440.07 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,071.98 or 0.05514262 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0669 or 0.00000344 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.87 or 0.00030190 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.51 or 0.00264960 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002392 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $113.04 or 0.00581465 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.75 or 0.00075865 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $102.26 or 0.00526007 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

Grin Coin Profile

GRIN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 98,212,860 coins. Grin’s official website is grin-tech.org . Grin’s official Twitter account is @grinMW and its Facebook page is accessible here . Grin’s official message board is www.grin-forum.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin empowers anyone to transact or save modern money without the fear of external control or oppression. Grin is designed for the decades to come, not just tomorrow. Grin wants to be usable by everyone, regardless of borders, culture, skills or access. Grin has no amounts and no addresses. Transactions can be trivially aggregated. To hide where a newly created transaction comes from, it gets relayed privately (a “random walk”) among peers before it is publicly announced. “

