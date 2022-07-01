Grupo Bimbo (OTCMKTS:GRBMF) Shares Down 0.2%

Shares of Grupo Bimbo, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GRBMF – Get Rating) fell 0.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $3.25 and last traded at $3.25. 4,604 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 42% from the average session volume of 7,872 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.26.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.99.

Grupo Bimbo Company Profile (OTCMKTS:GRBMF)

Grupo Bimbo, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells various bakery products. The company offers fresh and frozen sliced bread, buns and rolls, cookies, crackers, snack cakes, English muffins, bagels, tortillas, savory snacks, candy, packaged goods, and other products.

