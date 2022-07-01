Grupo Bimbo (OTCMKTS:GRBMF) Shares Down 0.2%

Shares of Grupo Bimbo, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GRBMF – Get Rating) fell 0.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $3.25 and last traded at $3.25. 4,604 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 42% from the average session volume of 7,872 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.26.
The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.99.
Grupo Bimbo Company Profile (OTCMKTS:GRBMF)
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Grupo Bimbo (GRBMF)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/27 – 7/1
- Accolade Moves Higher But Growth Is Slowing
- ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (ZIM): Don’t Miss This Dividend
- RH Gives Good Reason To Get Defensive
- Why Rio Tinto Group (RIO) Is An Undervalued Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Bimbo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Bimbo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.