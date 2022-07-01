Grupo Bimbo (OTCMKTS:GRBMF) Trading Down 0.2%

Grupo Bimbo, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GRBMF – Get Rating) shares were down 0.2% on Friday . The company traded as low as $3.25 and last traded at $3.25. Approximately 4,604 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 42% from the average daily volume of 7,872 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.26.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.99.

About Grupo Bimbo (OTCMKTS:GRBMF)

Grupo Bimbo, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells various bakery products. The company offers fresh and frozen sliced bread, buns and rolls, cookies, crackers, snack cakes, English muffins, bagels, tortillas, savory snacks, candy, packaged goods, and other products.

