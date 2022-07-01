Guggenheim Begins Coverage on Cogent Biosciences (NASDAQ:COGT)

Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Cogent Biosciences (NASDAQ:COGT – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $15.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, SVB Leerink upped their target price on Cogent Biosciences from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, June 10th.

Shares of COGT stock opened at $9.02 on Tuesday. Cogent Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $3.79 and a fifty-two week high of $11.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $413.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.10 and a beta of 2.88. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.06.

Cogent Biosciences ( NASDAQ:COGT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The technology company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($0.15). As a group, equities analysts expect that Cogent Biosciences will post -2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Fairmount Funds Management Llc bought 1,200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.25 per share, for a total transaction of $9,900,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,472,124 shares in the company, valued at $20,395,023. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Cogent Biosciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Cogent Biosciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Cogent Biosciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $86,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cogent Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cogent Biosciences by 285.8% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,460 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 12,193 shares during the period.

Cogent Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing precision therapies for genetically defined diseases. Its lead product candidate includes CGT9486, a selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor designed to inhibit the KIT D816V mutation that drives systemic mastocytosis, as well as other mutations in KIT exon 17, which are found in patients with advanced gastrointestinal stromal tumors.

