Guild (NYSE:GHLD) Trading 8.9% Higher

Guild Holdings (NYSE:GHLD – Get Rating) traded up 8.9% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $11.17 and last traded at $11.10. 528 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 26,641 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.19.

Several research analysts have commented on GHLD shares. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective (down from $16.00) on shares of Guild in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Guild from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 28th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $666.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.33.

Guild ( NYSE:GHLD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.17. Guild had a return on equity of 19.18% and a net margin of 21.62%. The company had revenue of $481.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.13 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.77 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Guild Holdings will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GHLD. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Guild by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 904,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,685,000 after purchasing an additional 77,519 shares during the period. Algebris UK Ltd boosted its position in shares of Guild by 46.9% during the 1st quarter. Algebris UK Ltd now owns 140,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,441,000 after purchasing an additional 44,844 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Guild by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 2,023 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Guild in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Guild in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.29% of the company’s stock.

Guild Holdings Company, a mortgage company, originates, sells, and services residential mortgage loans in the United States. The company operates approximately 260 branches with licenses in 49 states. It originates residential mortgages through retail and correspondent channels. The company was incorporated in 1960 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

