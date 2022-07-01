Gulden Market Cap Reaches $1.52 Million (NLG)

Gulden (NLG) traded 8.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 1st. During the last week, Gulden has traded up 5.5% against the U.S. dollar. Gulden has a total market cap of $1.52 million and $5.00 worth of Gulden was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gulden coin can now be bought for about $0.0027 or 0.00000014 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0663 or 0.00000344 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.76 or 0.00029931 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $51.39 or 0.00266841 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002402 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 35.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.

SpaceMine (MINE) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00003067 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000967 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000690 BTC.

About Gulden

Gulden (NLG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 29th, 2014. Gulden’s total supply is 563,635,131 coins. Gulden’s official Twitter account is @guldencoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Gulden is https://reddit.com/r/GuldenCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Gulden is gulden.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Gulden (NLG) is another national currency for the Netherlands. The premine is 10% with 1% to be used for bounties and not distributed. The total number of coins to be mined is 1.68 billion and the block time is set to 150 seconds. The difficulty retargetting occurs every 576 blocks using the Kimoto Gravity well. The coin is scrypt and pure Proof of Work. “

Gulden Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gulden directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gulden should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gulden using one of the exchanges listed above.

