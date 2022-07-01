HaloDAO 24 Hour Volume Reaches $1,189.00 (RNBW)

HaloDAO (RNBW) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 1st. During the last seven days, HaloDAO has traded 59.6% lower against the dollar. HaloDAO has a market cap of $32,000.27 and approximately $1,189.00 worth of HaloDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HaloDAO coin can now be bought for about $0.0057 or 0.00000030 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 23.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.17 or 0.00147368 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005226 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 90.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $127.18 or 0.00665346 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.99 or 0.00083670 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002340 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001632 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00016101 BTC.

HaloDAO Coin Profile

HaloDAO’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,602,877 coins. HaloDAO’s official Twitter account is @halodaofinance

Buying and Selling HaloDAO

