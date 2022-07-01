Harbour Energy (OTCMKTS:HBRID) Trading 2.8% Higher

Harbour Energy plc (OTCMKTS:HBRID – Get Rating) shares traded up 2.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $4.63 and last traded at $4.63. 183 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 1,857 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.50.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.30.

Harbour Energy Company Profile (OTCMKTS:HBRID)

Harbour Energy plc operates as an independent oil and gas company. It holds interests in various properties located in the United Kingdom, Norway, Indonesia, Vietnam, Brazil, Falkland Islands, Mauritania, and Mexico. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom.

