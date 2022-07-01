HARD Protocol Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $42.35 Million (HARD)

HARD Protocol (HARD) traded flat against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 1st. HARD Protocol has a total market cap of $70.08 million and approximately $42.35 million worth of HARD Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, HARD Protocol has traded flat against the dollar. One HARD Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.90 or 0.00002123 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get HARD Protocol alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 23.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.01 or 0.00145586 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005192 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 23.3% against the dollar and now trades at $138.37 or 0.00719123 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.42 or 0.00085326 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002337 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001626 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00016039 BTC.

HARD Protocol Profile

HARD Protocol launched on November 2nd, 2020. HARD Protocol’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 78,125,000 coins. The official website for HARD Protocol is hard.kava.io . HARD Protocol’s official Twitter account is @hard_protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “HARD Protocol is a cross-chain money market for digital assets that aims to provide the ability to lend, borrow, and earn with a wide variety of assets including BTC, XRP, BNB, BUSD, KAVA, USDX, and others. The platform is built on the interoperable Kava blockchain that provides cross-chain bridges, Chainlink oracles, security from the Tendermint consensus mechanism, and other infrastructure designed as a foundation for DeFi applications and services. Core to the HARD Protocol is the HARD token, a governance token that enables holders to have a say in the on-going management and evolution of the platform. The HARD token is used for platform governance voting, as a reward for lenders and borrowers and for KAVA token stakers on the platform. “

HARD Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HARD Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HARD Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HARD Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for HARD Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HARD Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.