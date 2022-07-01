Harvey Norman (OTCMKTS:HNORY) Upgraded at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Harvey Norman (OTCMKTS:HNORY – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

HNORY opened at $16.04 on Tuesday. Harvey Norman has a 12 month low of $16.04 and a 12 month high of $16.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.47.

About Harvey Norman

Harvey Norman Holdings Limited engages in the integrated retail, franchise, property, and digital system businesses. Its franchises and sells products in various categories, including electrical goods, furniture, computerized communications, bedding and Manchester, kitchen and small appliances, bathroom and tiles, and carpets and floorings.

