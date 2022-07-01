Harvey Norman (OTCMKTS:HNORY) Upgraded at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Harvey Norman (OTCMKTS:HNORY – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
HNORY opened at $16.04 on Tuesday. Harvey Norman has a 12 month low of $16.04 and a 12 month high of $16.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.47.
About Harvey Norman (Get Rating)
