Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) Shares Purchased by Cardinal Capital Management

Cardinal Capital Management boosted its position in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,461 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,468 shares during the quarter. Cardinal Capital Management’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $4,871,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Hasbro by 75.0% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hasbro during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Hasbro during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hasbro by 286.8% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 352 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of Hasbro by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Hasbro alerts:

In other news, Director Michael Raymond Burns purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $87.70 per share, with a total value of $219,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,438,104.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Christian P. Cocks bought 10,102 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $89.59 per share, for a total transaction of $905,038.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,908,012.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HAS traded down $1.35 on Friday, hitting $80.53. 4,382 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,215,082. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $86.91 and a 200 day moving average of $91.04. Hasbro, Inc. has a twelve month low of $78.32 and a twelve month high of $105.73. The company has a market capitalization of $11.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.13 and a beta of 0.83.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Hasbro had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 21.98%. Hasbro’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Hasbro, Inc. will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 29th. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 104.09%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Hasbro in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut Hasbro from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Hasbro from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on Hasbro from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.14.

Hasbro Profile (Get Rating)

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. Its Consumer Products segment engages in the sourcing, marketing, and sale of toy and game products. This segment also promotes its brands through the out-licensing of trademarks, characters, and other brand and intellectual property rights to third parties through the sale of branded consumer products, such as toys and apparels.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hasbro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hasbro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.