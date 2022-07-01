Hauck Aufhäuser In… Analysts Give Zalando (FRA:ZAL) a €55.00 Price Target

Hauck Aufhäuser In… set a €55.00 ($58.51) target price on Zalando (FRA:ZAL – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on ZAL. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €70.00 ($74.47) target price on shares of Zalando in a research report on Friday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €32.00 ($34.04) target price on shares of Zalando in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a €60.00 ($63.83) target price on shares of Zalando in a research report on Monday. HSBC set a €25.00 ($26.60) price target on shares of Zalando in a report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €77.00 ($81.91) price target on shares of Zalando in a report on Tuesday, March 8th.

Shares of ZAL opened at €24.96 ($26.55) on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €33.19 and a 200 day moving average price of €49.84. Zalando has a 52-week low of €36.33 ($38.65) and a 52-week high of €49.86 ($53.04).

Zalando SE operates an online platform for fashion and lifestyle products. It provides clothing, footwear, accessories, and beauty products with free delivery and returns. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar outlet stores in Berlin, Frankfurt, Cologne, Leipzig, Hamburg, Hanover, Münster, Stuttgart, Mannheim, and Ulm.

