HBT Financial (NASDAQ:HBT) Stock Rating Lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

HBT Financial (NASDAQ:HBT – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, TheStreet cut HBT Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th.

Shares of HBT stock opened at $17.87 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $516.80 million, a P/E ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.33. HBT Financial has a fifty-two week low of $14.19 and a fifty-two week high of $19.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

HBT Financial ( NASDAQ:HBT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $41.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.83 million. HBT Financial had a return on equity of 14.19% and a net margin of 32.61%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that HBT Financial will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in HBT Financial by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 877,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,950,000 after buying an additional 5,585 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in HBT Financial by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 27,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 1,187 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in HBT Financial by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 164,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,982,000 after buying an additional 7,639 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in HBT Financial by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 38,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,000 after buying an additional 5,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of HBT Financial by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 111,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,031,000 after purchasing an additional 19,454 shares in the last quarter. 26.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HBT Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Heartland Bank and Trust Company that provides business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and municipal entities. The company's deposits accounts consist of noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposits, health savings accounts, and individual retirement accounts.

