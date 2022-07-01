Head to Head Survey: Marui Group (OTCMKTS:MAURY) and Domino’s Pizza Group (OTCMKTS:DPUKY)

Marui Group (OTCMKTS:MAURY – Get Rating) and Domino’s Pizza Group (OTCMKTS:DPUKY – Get Rating) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, valuation and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Marui Group and Domino’s Pizza Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Marui Group 1.92% 1.37% 0.44% Domino’s Pizza Group N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Marui Group and Domino’s Pizza Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Marui Group $2.08 billion 1.74 $21.87 million $0.38 91.81 Domino’s Pizza Group $648.55 million 2.58 $52.77 million N/A N/A

Domino’s Pizza Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Marui Group.

Risk and Volatility

Marui Group has a beta of 0.46, meaning that its stock price is 54% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Domino’s Pizza Group has a beta of 1.11, meaning that its stock price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Marui Group and Domino’s Pizza Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Marui Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Domino’s Pizza Group 1 1 1 0 2.00

Dividends

Marui Group pays an annual dividend of $0.33 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.9%. Domino’s Pizza Group pays an annual dividend of $0.29 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.8%. Marui Group pays out 86.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

1.3% of Marui Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Domino’s Pizza Group beats Marui Group on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Marui Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Marui Group Co., Ltd., an investment holding company, engages in the retailing and FinTech businesses in Japan. The company engages in the rental and the management of commercial property, purchasing and sale of clothes and accessories, space production, advertising, fashion distribution, general building management, etc.; and provision of credit card services, cash advance services, rent guarantee services, information system services, real estate rental, etc. It is involved in the operation of Marui/Modi stores, online shopping and mail-order, specialty store, credit loan, collection and management of receivables, design and interior decoration, planning and making of advertisement, trucking, forwarding, software development, building management, and security service businesses. Marui Group Co., Ltd. was founded in 1931 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

Domino’s Pizza Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Domino's Pizza Group plc owns, operates, and franchises Domino's Pizza stores. It operates 1,172 stores in the United Kingdom and 55 stores in the Republic of Ireland. The company was formerly known as Domino's Pizza UK & IRL plc and changed its name to Domino's Pizza Group plc in May 2012. The company was founded in 1960 and is based in Milton Keynes, the United Kingdom.

