HelloFresh (ETR:HFG) Given a €70.00 Price Target at Barclays

HelloFresh (ETR:HFG – Get Rating) has been assigned a €70.00 ($74.47) price target by equities research analysts at Barclays in a research note issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 126.90% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also commented on HFG. Jefferies Financial Group set a €81.00 ($86.17) target price on shares of HelloFresh in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley set a €46.00 ($48.94) price objective on HelloFresh in a research report on Friday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €37.00 ($39.36) target price on HelloFresh in a report on Friday, June 10th. Berenberg Bank set a €75.00 ($79.79) target price on HelloFresh in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €70.00 ($74.47) price target on HelloFresh in a research report on Monday.

Shares of ETR HFG opened at €30.85 ($32.82) on Friday. HelloFresh has a twelve month low of €27.02 ($28.74) and a twelve month high of €97.50 ($103.72). The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average of €34.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of €45.16. The company has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.39.

HelloFresh SE delivers meal kit solutions to prepare home-cooked meals using its recipes. The company offers premium meals, double portions, and others, as well as add-ons, such as soups, snacks, fruit boxes, desserts, ready-to-eat meals, and seasonal boxes. It also sells meal-kits through vending machines.

