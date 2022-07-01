Henry James International Management Inc. Buys New Stake in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Henry James International Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 10,513 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $577,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new position in Shell in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Shell in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Shell in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Shell in the first quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new position in Shell in the first quarter valued at $58,000. 11.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group lifted their price target on Shell from GBX 2,450 ($30.06) to GBX 2,550 ($31.28) in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Shell from GBX 2,570 ($31.53) to GBX 2,860 ($35.09) in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Shell from GBX 2,700 ($33.12) to GBX 2,850 ($34.97) in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Shell from GBX 2,038 ($25.00) to GBX 2,551 ($31.30) in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Shell in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,574.43.

Shares of SHEL stock traded down $1.72 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $50.57. 190,099 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,248,063. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Shell plc has a 1 year low of $48.27 and a 1 year high of $61.67. The company has a market cap of $193.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s 50 day moving average is $56.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.80.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The energy company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.26. Shell had a return on equity of 14.54% and a net margin of 7.27%. The firm had revenue of $83.16 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Shell plc will post 10.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a positive change from Shell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. Shell’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.84%.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

