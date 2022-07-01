Henry James International Management Inc. Cuts Position in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

Henry James International Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 120,344 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,188 shares during the quarter. Infosys makes up 1.2% of Henry James International Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Henry James International Management Inc.’s holdings in Infosys were worth $2,995,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of INFY. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Infosys by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 78,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,974,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Infosys by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 13,360 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Infosys by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 89,253 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,262,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Infosys by 10.8% during the first quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,866 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares during the period. Finally, KCS Wealth Advisory raised its stake in shares of Infosys by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 62,865 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,591,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Infosys alerts:

INFY has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Macquarie started coverage on shares of Infosys in a report on Monday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Infosys from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. HSBC upgraded Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Infosys to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Infosys has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.75.

INFY traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $18.58. 64,654 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,014,220. Infosys Limited has a one year low of $17.52 and a one year high of $26.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.53, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.06.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.01). Infosys had a net margin of 18.17% and a return on equity of 30.72%. The firm had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Infosys Limited will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.171 per share. This is an increase from Infosys’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. Infosys’s payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

About Infosys (Get Rating)

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application development and management, independent validation, product engineering and management, infrastructure management, enterprise application management, support and integration, and business process management services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INFY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Infosys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infosys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.