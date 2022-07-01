Henry James International Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX)

Henry James International Management Inc. lessened its stake in Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX – Get Rating) by 47.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,508 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 10,295 shares during the quarter. Henry James International Management Inc.’s holdings in Yandex were worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of YNDX. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in Yandex by 96.5% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 8,086,299 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $489,221,000 after acquiring an additional 3,970,234 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Yandex in the 4th quarter worth $180,043,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Yandex in the 4th quarter worth $156,665,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Yandex by 1,793.9% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 500,173 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $30,260,000 after acquiring an additional 473,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Yandex by 135.3% during the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 635,353 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $38,439,000 after purchasing an additional 365,283 shares during the last quarter. 66.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

YNDX remained flat at $$18.94 on Friday. Yandex has a fifty-two week low of $14.11 and a fifty-two week high of $87.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.81 and a beta of 1.41.

Yandex ( NASDAQ:YNDX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The information services provider reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter. Yandex had a negative net margin of 6.46% and a negative return on equity of 1.26%.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Yandex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.25.

Yandex N.V., a technology company, builds intelligent products and services powered by machine learning and other technologies to help consumers and businesses navigate the online and offline world. The company operates through Search and Portal, Taxi, Yandex.Market, Media Services, Classifieds, and Other Business Units and Initiatives segments.

