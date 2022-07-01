Henry James International Management Inc. Decreases Stake in CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE)

Henry James International Management Inc. lowered its holdings in CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE – Get Rating) (TSE:CAE) by 14.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 242,414 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 40,995 shares during the quarter. CAE accounts for 2.5% of Henry James International Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Henry James International Management Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of CAE worth $6,322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of CAE in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd grew its position in shares of CAE by 53.9% in the fourth quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 1,239 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of CAE by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,296 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of CAE by 41.3% in the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 5,130 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its stake in shares of CAE by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 8,818 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 1,105 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.19% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CAE in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of CAE from C$39.00 to C$41.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of CAE from C$45.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Bank of America raised shares of CAE from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of CAE from C$43.00 to C$43.50 in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CAE presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.50.

CAE stock traded down $0.42 during trading on Friday, reaching $24.20. 1,288 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 319,277. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.06. CAE Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.96 and a 1 year high of $34.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.58.

CAE (NYSE:CAE – Get Rating) (TSE:CAE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The aerospace company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.06. CAE had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 6.79%. The business had revenue of $955.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $952.02 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that CAE Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

About CAE

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies simulation equipment and training solutions to defense and security markets, commercial airlines, business aircraft operators, helicopter operators, aircraft manufacturers, and healthcare education and service providers worldwide.

