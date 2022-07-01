Henry James International Management Inc. Has $1.68 Million Stock Holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR)

Henry James International Management Inc. grew its holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Get Rating) by 52.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 113,370 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 38,858 shares during the period. Henry James International Management Inc.’s holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras were worth $1,678,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PBR. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 120.1% during the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 108,775 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,610,000 after purchasing an additional 59,362 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 22,485 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 2,794 shares during the last quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the 4th quarter worth approximately $318,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,724,000. Finally, Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors now owns 13,751 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 2,161 shares during the last quarter. 11.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras alerts:

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras stock traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.34. 454,504 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,475,008. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.35. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a 12 month low of $9.20 and a 12 month high of $16.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $73.96 billion, a PE ratio of 2.69, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.44.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras ( NYSE:PBR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.21. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras had a return on equity of 33.69% and a net margin of 29.65%. The company had revenue of $27.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.95 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be paid a $1.2984 dividend. This is a positive change from Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s previous — dividend of $1.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 28.6%. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.97%.

PBR has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America cut Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. StockNews.com lowered Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.05.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Profile (Get Rating)

Petróleo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras explores for, produces, and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation and Marketing; Gas and Power; and Corporate and Other Businesses segments. It engages in prospecting, drilling, refining, processing, trading, and transporting crude oil from producing onshore and offshore oil fields, and shale or other rocks, as well as oil products, natural gas, and other liquid hydrocarbons.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.