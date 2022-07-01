Henry James International Management Inc. Has $809,000 Stock Holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Henry James International Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) by 41.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,190 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 2,979 shares during the period. Henry James International Management Inc.’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $809,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 4,286 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,091 shares of the bank’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 7,471 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 20,965 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,608,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 55.6% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 557 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TD traded down $0.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $64.81. The company had a trading volume of 19,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,397,780. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a one year low of $62.81 and a one year high of $86.01. The firm has a market cap of $117.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.19, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.45.

Toronto-Dominion Bank ( NYSE:TD Get Rating ) (TSE:TD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The bank reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.45. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 24.49%. The company had revenue of $11.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.62 earnings per share. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th will be given a $0.692 dividend. This represents a $2.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is currently 44.39%.

TD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$95.00 to C$97.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Desjardins increased their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$110.00 to C$113.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$102.00 to C$103.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Toronto-Dominion Bank in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$100.00 to C$102.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Toronto-Dominion Bank currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.02.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

