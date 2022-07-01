Henry James International Management Inc. Sells 52,858 Shares of Pearson plc (NYSE:PSO)

Henry James International Management Inc. cut its stake in Pearson plc (NYSE:PSO – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 482,269 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,858 shares during the quarter. Pearson comprises approximately 1.9% of Henry James International Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Henry James International Management Inc.’s holdings in Pearson were worth $4,808,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pearson during the fourth quarter worth $31,485,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Pearson by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,467,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,729,000 after purchasing an additional 34,183 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Pearson by 795.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,017,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,545,000 after buying an additional 903,743 shares during the period. 13D Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Pearson by 39.0% during the fourth quarter. 13D Management LLC now owns 827,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,951,000 after buying an additional 232,318 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Pearson by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 384,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,231,000 after buying an additional 35,863 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 10.35% of the company’s stock.

PSO has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Pearson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. UBS Group lowered Pearson from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America began coverage on Pearson in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Barclays began coverage on Pearson in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Pearson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pearson currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $728.00.

Shares of Pearson stock traded down $0.20 on Friday, reaching $9.02. 2,782 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 582,132. Pearson plc has a twelve month low of $7.68 and a twelve month high of $12.36. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Pearson plc provides educational courseware, assessments, and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Assessment & Qualifications, Virtual Learning, English Language Learning, Higher Education, and Workforce Skills.

