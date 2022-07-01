Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) Shares Bought by Boston Trust Walden Corp

Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its stake in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) by 38.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 542,996 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 151,345 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $47,344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HSIC. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Henry Schein by 21.2% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,358,000 after purchasing an additional 3,088 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Henry Schein by 70.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 79,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,038,000 after purchasing an additional 32,770 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 15.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 62,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,772,000 after buying an additional 8,191 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 4.1% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 0.8% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,041,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,301,000 after buying an additional 8,395 shares during the period. 94.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HSIC stock opened at $76.74 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.68, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.74. Henry Schein, Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.25 and a twelve month high of $92.68. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Henry Schein ( NASDAQ:HSIC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 15.70% and a net margin of 5.11%. The company’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Walter Siegel sold 15,070 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.97, for a total transaction of $1,250,357.90. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 40,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,328,922.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gerald A. Benjamin sold 11,489 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.47, for a total value of $981,964.83. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 95,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,172,299.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 47,671 shares of company stock valued at $4,020,298. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on HSIC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Henry Schein in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Henry Schein from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $103.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Henry Schein in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.50.

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

