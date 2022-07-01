HH&L Acquisition Co. (NYSE:HHLA) Short Interest Update

HH&L Acquisition Co. (NYSE:HHLA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,700 shares, a decline of 49.6% from the May 31st total of 11,300 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 39,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

NYSE:HHLA remained flat at $$9.82 during trading hours on Friday. 420,036 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 75,491. HH&L Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.60 and a twelve month high of $9.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $508.19 million, a P/E ratio of 140.31 and a beta of -0.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.81 and a 200 day moving average of $9.78.

HH&L Acquisition (NYSE:HHLA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 13th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of HHLA. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new position in HH&L Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. lifted its holdings in HH&L Acquisition by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. now owns 22,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 4,194 shares in the last quarter. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of HH&L Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $249,000. CSS LLC IL lifted its holdings in shares of HH&L Acquisition by 56.0% in the fourth quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 64,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,000 after buying an additional 23,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of HH&L Acquisition by 302.1% in the first quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 70,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,000 after buying an additional 53,173 shares in the last quarter. 60.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HH&L Acquisition Co does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on healthcare or healthcare-related companies in Asian markets.

