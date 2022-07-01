HiCoin (XHI) Price Hits $0.0001

HiCoin (XHI) traded up 21% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 1st. In the last seven days, HiCoin has traded up 7.4% against the U.S. dollar. HiCoin has a total market cap of $369,934.78 and approximately $77,240.00 worth of HiCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HiCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get HiCoin alerts:

Pandacoin (PND) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zennies (ZENI) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ultimate Secure Cash (USC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000028 BTC.

DraftCoin (DFT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Universe (UNIV) traded down 100% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About HiCoin

HiCoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. HiCoin’s total supply is 10,000,244,678 coins and its circulating supply is 4,434,602,828 coins. HiCoin’s official Twitter account is @xhicoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for HiCoin is xhicoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “HiCoin provides cheap, fast and easy-to-use transactions. Micro-payments and face-to-face transactions are also made easy by XHI. “

HiCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HiCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HiCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HiCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for HiCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HiCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.