Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund (NYSE:HFRO) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund (NYSE:HFRO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,700 shares, an increase of 142.2% from the May 31st total of 10,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 224,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

HFRO traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.20. The stock had a trading volume of 83,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 232,555. Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund has a one year low of $10.15 and a one year high of $12.26. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.57 and a 200-day moving average of $11.48.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.077 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 22nd. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.25%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HFRO. Scotia Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund during the first quarter valued at about $157,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund in the first quarter worth about $162,000. Mariner Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $164,000. Integrated Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund by 18.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 19,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 3,002 shares during the last quarter.

Highland Funds I – Highland Floating Rate Opportunities Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Highland Capital Management, L.P. It is managed by Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors, L.P. The fund invests in fixed income markets of countries across the globe. It primarily invests in floating rate loans and other securities deemed to be floating rate investments, with an emphasis on adjustable rate senior loans to corporations and partnerships.

