Himalaya Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HMLA) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Himalaya Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HMLA – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,200 shares, an increase of 94.6% from the May 31st total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,353,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Himalaya Technologies stock opened at $0.00 on Friday. Himalaya Technologies has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.02.

Get Himalaya Technologies alerts:

Himalaya Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Himalaya Technologies, Inc, a development stage company, provides information services for the cannabis industry. It operates Kanab.Club, a social site for health and wellness products and services in the cannabis market. The company was formerly known as Homeland Resources Ltd. Himalaya Technologies, Inc was incorporated in 2003 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Himalaya Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Himalaya Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.