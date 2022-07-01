Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) Trading 5.7% Higher

Shares of Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS – Get Rating) traded up 5.7% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $4.82 and last traded at $4.79. 13,913 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 2,373,102 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.53.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HIMS. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Hims & Hers Health from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $9.00 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hims & Hers Health presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $8.00.

The stock has a market cap of $965.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.58 and a beta of 0.38. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.78.

Hims & Hers Health ( NYSE:HIMS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.01. Hims & Hers Health had a negative net margin of 22.60% and a negative return on equity of 22.41%. The company had revenue of $101.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.14) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 93.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Hims & Hers Health, Inc. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Jules A. Maltz acquired 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.66 per share, for a total transaction of $274,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 125,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $457,500. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jules A. Maltz bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.99 per share, for a total transaction of $199,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at $199,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Hims & Hers Health by 1,827.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 6,414 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in Hims & Hers Health during the first quarter valued at about $53,000. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT bought a new position in Hims & Hers Health during the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. NorthRock Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hims & Hers Health in the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Institutional investors own 57.22% of the company’s stock.

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a multi-specialty telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals. The company offers a range of health and wellness products and services available to purchase on its websites and mobile application directly by customers. It also provides prescription medication on a recurring basis and ongoing care from healthcare providers; and over-the-counter drug and device products, cosmetics, and supplement products, primarily focusing on wellness, sexual health and wellness, skincare, and hair care.

