HIVE Blockchain Technologies (OTCMKTS:HVBTF) Trading Down 8.1%

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HVBTF – Get Rating) dropped 8.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $3.12 and last traded at $3.16. Approximately 1,612,592 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 3,960,986 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.44.
The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.26.
About HIVE Blockchain Technologies (OTCMKTS:HVBTF)
