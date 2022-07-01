Holcim Ltd (OTCMKTS:HCMLY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Holcim Ltd (OTCMKTS:HCMLY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 55,200 shares, a decline of 47.3% from the May 31st total of 104,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 420,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Holcim from CHF 52 to CHF 55 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. UBS Group downgraded Holcim from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Holcim from CHF 57 to CHF 58 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Holcim from CHF 45 to CHF 50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Holcim from CHF 55 to CHF 58 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.50.

Shares of HCMLY stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.48. The stock had a trading volume of 112,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 154,787. Holcim has a 12-month low of $8.32 and a 12-month high of $11.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.90.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th were issued a $0.4148 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 9th.

Holcim Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a building materials and solutions company in the Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Africa, and North America. It operates through four segments: Cement, Aggregates, Ready-mix Concrete, and Solutions & Products. The company offers cement, hydraulic binders, clinker, and other cementitious materials; aggregates, such as crushed stone, gravel, and sand; and ready-mix concrete, precast concrete products, asphalts, and mortars.

