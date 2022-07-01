Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A (NASDAQ:HOVNP) Short Interest Update

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A (NASDAQ:HOVNP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a decline of 67.9% from the May 31st total of 5,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

NASDAQ HOVNP traded up $0.84 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $19.00. 1,658 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,254. Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A has a 52 week low of $14.83 and a 52 week high of $24.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.72.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be issued a $0.4766 dividend. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th.

