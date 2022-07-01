HSBC (LON:HSBA) Given a GBX 590 Price Target by Royal Bank of Canada Analysts

HSBC (LON:HSBA – Get Rating) received a GBX 590 ($7.24) price target from Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 10.38% from the company’s previous close.

HSBA has been the subject of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a GBX 570 ($6.99) price objective on HSBC in a report on Monday, May 30th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of HSBC in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. UBS Group set a GBX 640 ($7.85) price target on HSBC in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 574 ($7.04) price target on HSBC in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 800 ($9.81) price target on HSBC in a research note on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HSBC has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 597.55 ($7.33).

Shares of LON HSBA traded down GBX 1.10 ($0.01) during trading hours on Friday, hitting GBX 534.50 ($6.56). The company had a trading volume of 8,558,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,097,049. The stock has a market capitalization of £107.43 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.45. HSBC has a 1-year low of GBX 358.45 ($4.40) and a 1-year high of GBX 567.20 ($6.96). The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 514.90 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 508.74.

In other news, insider Carolyn Fairbairn acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 501 ($6.15) per share, for a total transaction of £75,150 ($92,197.28).

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

