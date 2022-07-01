Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) Hits New 12-Month Low at $11.68

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $11.68 and last traded at $11.68, with a volume of 362385 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $12.03.

HBAN has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $17.50 to $14.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Bank of America cut shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $15.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Huntington Bancshares has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.83.

The company has a market cap of $17.14 billion, a PE ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.08 and its 200 day moving average is $14.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Huntington Bancshares ( NASDAQ:HBAN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.01. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 26.96% and a return on equity of 12.19%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is 52.99%.

In related news, insider Helga Houston sold 28,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.77, for a total value of $387,845.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 496,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,836,446.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 5,456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.72, for a total transaction of $74,856.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 207,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,850,700.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,327 shares of company stock valued at $657,985 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Huntington Bancshares by 1.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 162,794,916 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,380,062,000 after buying an additional 2,353,575 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 6.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 136,897,261 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,001,438,000 after purchasing an additional 7,774,643 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 79,581,973 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,239,387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,802,869 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 39,623,451 shares of the bank’s stock worth $610,994,000 after purchasing an additional 5,513,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 4.6% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 39,384,881 shares of the bank’s stock worth $575,807,000 after purchasing an additional 1,736,566 shares in the last quarter. 79.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

