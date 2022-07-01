Huobi BTC (HBTC) Price Tops $19,218.04 on Exchanges

Huobi BTC (HBTC) traded down 6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 1st. Huobi BTC has a market capitalization of $748.94 million and approximately $478,905.00 worth of Huobi BTC was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Huobi BTC coin can currently be purchased for about $19,218.04 or 0.99792462 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Huobi BTC has traded down 9.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 20.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29.25 or 0.00151882 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005187 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 39.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $142.70 or 0.00741012 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.42 or 0.00085269 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001633 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002336 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00015972 BTC.

Huobi BTC Profile

Huobi BTC’s total supply is 38,970 coins. Huobi BTC’s official website is www.hbtc.finance/en-us . Huobi BTC’s official Twitter account is @HuobiGlobal . The official message board for Huobi BTC is medium.com/@hbtc_finance

Buying and Selling Huobi BTC

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Huobi BTC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Huobi BTC should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Huobi BTC using one of the exchanges listed above.

