Husqvarna AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HSQVY) Short Interest Update

Husqvarna AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HSQVY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,900 shares, a decrease of 64.4% from the May 31st total of 22,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 129,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of HSQVY traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.81. 65,364 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,317. Husqvarna AB has a 1-year low of $14.54 and a 1-year high of $32.57. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.26 and a 200-day moving average of $22.66.

Husqvarna AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HSQVY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter.

Separately, DNB Markets downgraded shares of Husqvarna AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th.

Husqvarna AB (publ) produces and sells outdoor power products, watering products, and cutting and surface preparation equipment. It operates through three divisions: Husqvarna Forest & Garden, Gardena, and Husqvarna Construction. The Husqvarna Forest & Garden division offers handheld products, such as chainsaws, brush cutters, trimmers, and leaf blowers; wheeled products, such as front riders and zero-turn mowers; robotic lawn mowers; and accessories and spare parts.

